Recently, I was in Portland and the great new age artist Laraaji performed at a produce stand on the north side of the city, and I didn't even know it was happening. I could've been there if I'd known! But I didn't. Frustrating.
Anyway, I know many of you, dear readers, like Rising Appalachia and Michael Franti, and they're both playing in Central Oregon over the next few days. I don't want you to miss them. So I am sharing the details here in hopes that if you are ever aware of a Laraaji show happening in the area, you will reach out and let me know:
Rising Appalachia are two sisters from Atlanta who play folk music that's heavily influenced by Southern soul and global sounds. They're like the old-time string band version of Beats Antique!
They have played Central Oregon several times over the past decade, including at Sisters Folk Festival, the 4 Peaks Festival and Munch & Music, and they've obviously built up a sizable local fan base because their show Thursday in Sisters is sold out.
Rising Appalachia: SOLD OUT, 7 p.m. Thursday, doors open 6 p.m., Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters, sistersfolkfestival.org.
For years, Michael Franti & Spearhead performed every summer at what was then known as the Les Schwab Amphitheater, and if you wandered around that area on the morning of the show, you might just bump into Franti himself on the sand volleyball courts.
This year, Franti is playing the Clear Summer Nights concert series at Athletic Club of Bend, and he's fresh off the release of his new album of upbeat pop jams like "Better," "Brighter Day," "Life is Amazing" and "Good Day for a Good Day." Appreciate the positivity, Michael!
Michael Franti & Spearhead, with The New Respects: $58, 7 p.m. Saturday, doors open 5:30 p.m., Athletic Club of Bend (61614 Athletic Club Drive, Bend), clearsummernights.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
