This year, Thanksgiving is rife with possibilities. Possibilities, that is, for arguments: 2020 has been a standout year for deadly disease, social unrest and a sharp political division. With the ongoing pandemic and a president unwilling to concede, the odds of having a spoonful of mashed potatoes “accidentally” hurled in your direction come supper time have gone up tremendously this Thanksgiving.
Whether you’re among those who worry our democracy is in danger, or the type to argue “This is not a democracy — it’s a republic!” On Thursday, many of us will be gathering with the original folks to tell us what isn’t a democracy — our families.
With the recent spike in cases nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is urging caution this Thanksgiving, recommending that folks celebrate the holiday virtually or with their immediate family, reminding folks that exposure can occur during travel and that the longer the gathering, the greater the risk of exposure.
Of course, this being the United States, plenty of people will be thumbing their nose at such suggestions Thursday. A survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that while most Americans do plan to take precautions during their holiday gatherings, 2 in 5 respondents reported plans to attend a gathering with more than 10 people, and almost a third will not ask their guests to wear masks.
In Oregon, gatherings are being limited to more than six individuals and two households, and a lot of folks are gathering virtually.
Leah Aguirre, a psychotherapist who works at a community clinic in East County, San Diego, said that, the fact that social gatherings this year will be smaller and virtual comes as a relief for people in that they won’t have to see certain family members.
“I think there’s a lot of relief there,” she said. “Especially, these last four years with the Trump administration, politics is so polarizing. I feel like there’s definitely a lot of reservations about talking anything politics, but then even after the election (other) people are relieved … but also there’s a lot of anger and frustration and agitation. I know that’s already caused a lot of dynamics between people and their family members.”
Families can set firm boundaries ahead of time, taking certain topics off the table altogether.
“It could be about politics, it could be about the election. It could be any comments,” Aguirre said. “I mean, it sucks, but I think that in general, that provides a lot of peace for people, knowing they’ve set that boundary and it’s going to be observed by all family members.”
Last week, Amy O’Hana, an associate professor of counseling at Oregon State University-Cascades, gathered for an early Thanksgiving with her parents, a gathering that her brother and his girlfriend attended virtually from Washington. While no breakout arguments ensued, O’Hana does have advice for those feeling trepidation about gathering with those with oppositional viewpoints, even virtually.
“Number one, realize that this year everything is ratcheted up 1,000% — not even 100%, but 1,000% — and do whatever you need to do to plan for that,” she said. “That means having strategies ready in the moment, and it also means having ample time to decompress after.”
Arguments with one’s “crazy” uncle at Thanksgiving dinner has become something of a cliché over the years, and it’s at holiday time that we often see the uncle in question, as well as other family members, after prolonged periods spent apart.
Normally, people we see infrequently “are the people you talk about things like the weather, and ‘Oh, how’s your job going?’ just surface level things,” O’Hana said. “On one level … (politics) are surface in the sense of we’re just talking about what we see on the news — for some of us, those topics are very deeply personal.”
Overall, “we tend to have different relationships with people who share our values and beliefs in those areas, and those relationships are deeper, more connected and more intimate,” she said. “When you have crazy uncle at Thanksgiving, whatever political party he is, and you haven’t seen him all year, and you’re talking about this Fox News story, or CBS or whatever, that’s not a really highly intimate conversation, and, of course, it’s going to dissolve into, ‘Let’s take sides on this issue.’ Not, ‘How can we connect over this?’”
While it’s healthy, or can be, for people to air and talk out their differences, Thanksgiving is not the time for it, O’Hana said, “because that’s not the purpose of Thanksgiving dinner. So if it comes up, maybe have some agreements of, ‘Ooh, it feels like things are getting a little tense. Let’s back-burner this. Let’s put this on pause at least for an hour, and then maybe we can go out on the porch and have a beer and talk.’”
Knowing — and sticking with — the intention of a get-together is always a good idea.
“That goes for not just Thanksgiving,” O’Hana said. “Whenever you’re getting together with someone (ask), what’s the intention? What’s the purpose of our visit today? Is it to discuss politics, in which case, let’s set some ground rules. Is it just to hang out and be buddies, then let’s just pay attention to our own level of escalation, and agree to take a timeout if it’s getting to be too much. You want to prioritize the relationship first, not who’s right.”
