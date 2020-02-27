Meet Donavon Frankenreiter’s newest bandmate: a record player.
The surf-folk singer-songwriter’s current tour, which stops at the Domino Room on Sunday, is dubbed the Record Player Tour. Frankenreiter and longtime collaborator/multi-instrumentalist Matt Grundy will perform together with help from Frankenreiter’s 2019 recording, “Bass & Drum Tracks.”
As the title suggests, the album features only the bass and drum tracks of 16 Frankenreiter songs, combining old favorites (“Heading Home,” “It Don’t Matter”) and new tracks such as “Could Be One of Those Days,” one of five singles released last year.
“I could never just play (stuff) off a computer and just play tracks,” Frankenreiter said from Fort Collins, Colorado, shortly after load-in for that night’s show. “So I’m thinking, like, ‘F---, we love record players and I love vinyl so much; let’s ... burn and press the bass and drum tracks to vinyl and spin the record, and we’ll play to that.’ We didn’t even know if it would be possible — I had never played a … record player in a huge building before. It’s kind of difficult actually if you think about it: If the stage vibrates or the needle fills up with a bunch of noise, it feeds back. It’s kind of a beast. But I don’t know; I just try to think of fun ideas. Maybe the next tour we do, the (stuff) will come out on eight-track.”
Frankenreiter, often compared to longtime friend, collaborator and mentor Jack Johnson and known for songs such as “Free” (which he wrote and recorded with Johnson), will start the record on side A. He and Grundy will then play through the full side before flipping the record over.
Playing along with pre-recorded tracks presents a different set of challenges from full-band performances. Once the record starts, the music is locked in, and improvising extra verses or musical parts is next to impossible. But Frankenreiter and Grundy, who laid down new bass and drum tracks for the album, planned for this.
“I didn’t just pull stems off of the records that are on our album,” Frankenreiter said. “We were like, ‘How do we play the song live? Let’s give it a little space here (where) we can take a solo.’ There’s moments that it opens up and it breathes.”
The album also allows fans to play or sing along at home. Frankenreiter included chord sheets and lyrics to facilitate this, although he isn’t sure if anyone has taken advantage of it yet.
“Maybe there’s a busker somewhere that’s … stoked they have the backbeat to all my songs if they want to play them,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that’s kind of fun if somebody really wants to dive in and jam along to one of these songs; they can do it.”
The album and tour offer a glimpse of Frankenreiter’s restlessness as an artist. Last year he also released “Revisited 2,” a sequel to his 2010 album, “Revisited,” which featured re-recorded versions of songs from his 2004, self-titled debut album played on Hawaiian instruments such as slack-key guitar and ukulele. “Revisited 2” takes the same approach with newer songs.
“Living in Hawaii for the last 15 years, I just fell in love with that style of music,” said Frankenreiter, who as a teenager met Johnson on the islands. “So I get a guy to come in and play slack-key, and he plays lap steel and ukulele, and then we redo all the songs and do them Hawaiian style, so it’s fun.”
He’s also focused on releasing singles as he records them. That includes the five singles he released last year, one of which was a cover of Pure Prairie League’s “Amie” for an upcoming third volume of his “Recycled Recipes” EPs of cover versions.
“I don’t think anybody cares if I put out a full record,” Frankenreiter said. “They’re just listening to the one song anyway, so it’s like, let them focus on one thing and then put out another thing they can focus on. I don’t know; I feel like if I put out 12 songs and try to shove that down people’s throats, they’re just like, ‘... Too much info; I’m out.’ It’s just kind of the day and age we’re in — it’s just what’s happening — and it’s fun, too, because there’s no rules. You can have a … 10-minute-long song. There’s nobody going, ‘Hey, man, you can’t stream a song that long.’”
Born in California, Frankenreiter was interested in surfing from a young age and obtained a sponsorship from Billabong as a teenager. Through surfing, he met Johnson, another pro surfer turned musician, and the two began exploring music together. When Johnson’s career took off, he helped Frankenreiter by signing him to his label, Brushfire Records, producing his debut album and taking him out on tour. (Frankenreiter’s first visit to Bend, in 2004 at Les Schwab Amphitheater, was during one of those early runs with Johnson.)
While Frankenreiter’s music
career took off, he continues to surf professionally with endorsements, he said. His son, Hendrix, has followed in his footsteps on the professional surfing circuit.
Surfing and music go hand-in-hand for Frankenreiter; he learned to play guitar during downtime on surfing tours. But he’s usually not thinking about one while he’s doing the other.
“(When I’m surfing) I’m always getting away from every sound I’ve ever heard, and I go out on the water and I’m like, ‘F- — yeah, let’s just escape,’” he said. “And I think that’s one thing that’s really great about it. Sometimes, I’ll go home to Hawaii, I won’t pick up the guitar for a month. I’ll just step away from it and just be like, ‘F---, I ain’t gonna ... do (crap) for a month.’ I’ll surf and do other (stuff), and then I’ll go to pick up a guitar and I’ll play a chord I haven’t played in … I don’t know how many years, and be like, ‘Oh my God, cool, that could be the start of a song.’
“But I will say all the surf trips that I went on, there was a lot of … down time, and that’s where I learned how to play guitar: sitting on a boat, sitting on a train, sitting in an airport, sitting in a hotel,” he continued. “I was just obsessed to learn the guitar, and so that gave me an opportunity to learn it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.