Three loud rock ‘n’ roll bands made up of nine women and one man. More of this please!
The one man is Kurtis Mayo, drummer for Skating Polly, a band formed by his sisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse when they were just 9 and 14 years old, respectively. Their heavy and melodic sound echoes the ‘90s alt-rock boom in the Pacific Northwest.
Vial is four women from Minneapolis who make buzzy, badass punk rock that is unafraid of both big hooks and political statements. They rule.
Finally, Thick is three women from Brooklyn, New York, who sound like a cross between Skating Polly and Vial, or for the old people out there, a cross between ‘90s pop-rock heroes Weezer and That Dog. Their songs are powerful and pointed and catchy, like a chainsaw dipped in sweet ‘n’ sour sauce, and their new album, “Happy Now,” according to a review in Kerrang, “never strays away from the core mission of hooks, infectious vocal melodies and a simmering level of disdain for those who impact your right to be happy.”
Thick, Skating Polly and Vial: $16, 8 p.m. Monday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.