THICK.png

Thick, pictured, will play with Skating Polly at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Three loud rock ‘n’ roll bands made up of nine women and one man. More of this please!

The one man is Kurtis Mayo, drummer for Skating Polly, a band formed by his sisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse when they were just 9 and 14 years old, respectively. Their heavy and melodic sound echoes the ‘90s alt-rock boom in the Pacific Northwest.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.