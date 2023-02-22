They keep saying rock is dead. They're wrong, of course, but even if they were right, White Denim is one of those bands that apparently didn't get the memo.
For more than 15 years, the Austin, Texas, band has been playing its freewheeling brand of bluesy rock 'n' roll all over the place, except Bend. That'll change Wednesday, March 1, when they finally make a stop in town.
Locals will find much to love about White Denim if they give 'em a chance. The band rocks, but in a way that vibes with Central Oregon's predilection for sounds that are danceable, funky and full of soul, a bit off-kilter, slightly psychedelic and unafraid of jamming — but not, like, interminable jam-band jamming. More like "Man, this band's got JAMS!" jamming.
The point is, White Denim makes a heady and home-brewed kind of rock that'll make you boogie till you've got whiplash — the good kind, not the bad kind. Oh, and show up on time to catch Cascading Moms, the mysterious band with zero internet presence that seems to be a new project from the great Luke Temple, the guy behind the band Here We Go Magic and some brilliant recordings under the name Art Feynman.
White Denim, with Cascading Moms: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, doors open 7 p.m., $20, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
