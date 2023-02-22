whitedenim.jpeg

Austin's White Denim brings its danceable, bluesy rock to the Domino Room Wednesday, March 1.

 Submitted photo

They keep saying rock is dead. They're wrong, of course, but even if they were right, White Denim is one of those bands that apparently didn't get the memo.

For more than 15 years, the Austin, Texas, band has been playing its freewheeling brand of bluesy rock 'n' roll all over the place, except Bend. That'll change Wednesday, March 1, when they finally make a stop in town.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

