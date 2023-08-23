Retribution-2 (1).jpg

Liam Neeson stars in the action thriller “Retribution.”

 Studio Canal

Liam Neeson has carved out a surprising niche as an action star since 2008’s “Taken” and has continued churning out an incredible amount of fastpaced, big- and mid-budget, shoot-em-up movies. His latest, “Retribution,” is an English language version of Spain’s “El Desconocido,” and it lacks the edge-of-your-seat thrills we’ve not only come to expect from the star’s second act but also any kind of heartbeat at its core to keep the audience’s hearts pumping in the action. This remake for American audiences is banking on its star’s flip to action hero to lure in viewers, but they are in for disappointment.

Director Nimród Antal takes Neeson and a bland and obvious script adapted by Chris Salmanpour that feels more like it was thrown into Google Translate and then finished off with incredibly heavy-handed exposition. Antal then adds extreme and awkwardly long closeups and shaky cam effects for something that on paper ticks all those modern action flick boxes but falls devastatingly short on the finished product.

Retribution (1).jpeg

Liam Neeson takes his hands off the wheel in “Retribution.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.