Strawberry Girls songs are heavy and complex and dizzying and sometimes disorienting. They’re packed wall to wall with sound and melodies and rhythmic shifts. Sometimes they’re like far-off stars twinkling in outer space. Other times, they will pound you into the earth with their super-sick riffs. There’s plenty to like in between, too.
You can call Strawberry Girls lots of things — post-hardcore, heavy prog, math rock — but what you can’t call them is boring. Formed in 2011 by three friends in Salinas, California, the band has been pumping out hooky, hyperactive songs and touring all over ever since. You can hear them for yourself at strawberrygirls.bandcamp.com.
On Monday, Strawberry Girls will stop in Bend for a show at The Capitol. GO! Magazine got drummer Ben Rosett — a Bend resident since 2018 — on the phone to talk about his band and its music.
GO! Magazine: Did you guys know what you wanted Strawberry Girls to sound like when you started the band?
Ben Rosett: I don’t think we knew what it was gonna turn into. I knew Zach. He was pretty much a neighbor in my hometown, so I had met him. We weren’t friends or anything, but I knew he was a musician. And then (one day) I went to a bookstore and found an Alternative Press magazine and I opened it up and there he was, in a picture with a full-page article on Dance Gavin Dance. We went to the same high school for two years and then he left and I didn’t know what happened to him. And then I found out that day in Borders that he had dropped out to tour the world.
A year or two later, he left Dance Gavin Dance and we were neighbors again, so I hit him up and was like, ‘Hey, you wanna jam?’ We wrote our first song that first day, but no, we didn’t really have a plan. The chemistry was really good and we started writing really cool stuff and we never stopped and that’s pretty much it.
GO!: Most of your songs are instrumental. Are they about something? Is there a story being told here?
BR: I wouldn’t say that we think about it so much that there’s a story behind it. We’re kind of just throwing riffs together and seeing what feels right. But I think after the whole song gets written and we can play through it, there’s almost an emotional story attached to it — highs and lows, and feelings attached to different parts. But there’s not a specific story or anything like that.
GO!: You guys are a technically dazzling band. Would you say the ultimate goal is precision and perfection? Or something else?
BR: Well, it’s probably different for all three of us. I try to play my part as precisely as possible, but also, playing perfectly doesn’t necessarily convey emotion. I think there’s more emotion when you’re not perfect. If you’re listening to a robot play drums, it might be perfect, but you’re not picking up any feeling from it.
GO!: So do you ever leave mistakes in the recordings?
BR: I’ve actually kind of been getting into that, because when I first started producing, I would hear records that sounded so perfect and that’s what I’d strive for. But I’ve been getting more into leaving some tiny imperfections in there. Nothing too crazy, but just enough so it’s not completely robotic and perfect, because that’s where the passion comes through. So there’s definitely a balance there.
