In October, Bend playwright Stephanie Von Aydan’s psychological drama “Evanescent” made its world premiere at Cascades Theatre, starring a diverse cast, many of the actors newcomers.
“I reached out to people that I wanted to work with,” Von Aydan told GO! at the time. “The people who came back to me were the people that I cast. A lot of them just happened to be people of color, because in my personal friend group, they are people of color, and it is diverse, because I am inclusive. I do go out of my way to bring people in, diverse people. Being a Latina and a single mom and alone here in Bend, coming from L.A., where it’s so diverse, and such a different place … I wanted to bring home here. And for me, that included people of all races, people of different cultures and from different areas. For me, that’s what being inclusive and bringing diversity means. It means reaching out to those people and bringing them into our communities, not just being nice to them.”
The play was thematically dark, but “we had a great time,” Von Aydan said via email last week. “I think because the theme of the show was so heavy, we HAD to find a way to keep it light amongst each other. The support, love, and creativity coming out of the room was mind-blowing. My favorite thing about this show was how open we were allowed to be for collaboration, and how open our team was to creating something new and original.”
Bringing to life a new show for people to enjoy during a time of uncertainty was an honor, Von Aydan said.
“Although COVID limited us from being able to share it with as many people as we could, the responses we got back from the people who were able to make it was inspiring. The group of people we had on the project was such a tight knit group, and for that I’ll always be grateful. We had a lot of people who really believed in this, and without that support we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to share it.”
“Evanescent” has been shelved for now, but Von Aydan could see perhaps doing it again post-pandemic. Meanwhile, she’s now writing another play. Though not yet ready to discuss its contents, she said, “I’m really excited about and am interested in seeing how this community, in particular, would respond to it.”
“I really believe that the art we are putting out into the world in a time like this, is crucial and important. It’s our responsibility as artists, as diverse artists, to ensure that we are teaching and creating new art to tell our stories in a real light,” she said. “Art shapes our society, and by being irresponsible and spreading ‘art’ that harms diverse communities rather than embracing them without stigmatizing them, will make a big difference as to how the world sees us. The world is changing. It’s time for our art to change, too.”
She’d also like to see more actors of color on stage locally.
“I am a huge advocate for diversity growing in our performing community, and I hope to move forward with that goal regardless of what that looks like,” Von Aydan said. “I hope to create more opportunities for our BIPOC communities and to continue advocating to create spaces and art with stories that are welcoming, supportive and fearless.
