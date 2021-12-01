Dispatch and O.A.R. will present an evening of jam music and roots rock when the two coheadline July 22 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the Old Mill District announced Wednesday. The Robert Randolph Band, led by acclaimed pedal steel guitarist Randolph, will play in support.
The online-only presale starts at noon Wednesday and ends at 10 p.m. Dec. 9 at bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the release. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at either bendconcerts.com or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
✔ Unlimited access to all stories and eEditions
✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps
✔ Archive access
✔ Daily digital delivery to your inbox
*limited time only*
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.