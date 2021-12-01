Dispatch and O.A.R. will present an evening of jam music and roots rock when the two coheadline July 22 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the Old Mill District announced Wednesday. The Robert Randolph Band, led by acclaimed pedal steel guitarist Randolph, will play in support.

The online-only presale starts at noon Wednesday and ends at 10 p.m. Dec. 9 at bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the release. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at either bendconcerts.com or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.