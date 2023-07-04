Get ready to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colors, patterns and textures as the 48th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show makes a vibrant return to downtown Sisters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Renowned as the premier quilt exhibition in the world, this eagerly awaited annual event promises a delightful open air showcase of over 1,100 quilts for quilt enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy. The event is free but any donations are welcome and go back into running the annual show each year.

