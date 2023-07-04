Dozens of quilting enthusiasts fill the Stitchin' Post while shopping for fabric and other quilting supplies prior to the 47th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show on July 8. The show helped boost local businesses and made the town feel normal again.
The 48th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show will take place this Saturday, July 8.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colors, patterns and textures as the 48th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show makes a vibrant return to downtown Sisters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Renowned as the premier quilt exhibition in the world, this eagerly awaited annual event promises a delightful open air showcase of over 1,100 quilts for quilt enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy. The event is free but any donations are welcome and go back into running the annual show each year.
The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Executive Director Dawn Body said every year the show is created around a theme and this year it is “Hidden Stories.”
“In quilting and in stitching, sometimes there are thoughts that go into what you’re creating and a little bit of that story is put into the work,” Boyd said. “So for some people, it’s a favorite color or a choice of fabrics that speak to them. When you look at their work, there may be some intentions in there that you don’t even realize they put that tell a hidden story.”
For over four decades, the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show has been a celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship behind quilting. Boyd emphasized that this show is unique from other quilt shows in that it celebrates all levels of quilting.
“The show is non-juried, meaning entries only have to meet a very basic set of requirements to get into the show and most are accepted. So you might have a quilt that’s been made by a young girl who has been quilting for two years and her quilt might be hanging next to a gentleman who has been quilting for 40 years, but it’s because the quilts look good next to each other that they flow so well.”
Beyond the sheer visual spectacle, the show also serves as a platform to support the local community.
“Our community is very invested in what we do,” Boyd said. “And a lot of that is because we bring eight to 10,000 people into Sisters for the one day plus the additional days. So the economic impact that the quilt show has made on the community is viable and if you talk to a number of the Sisters businesses, they get it.”
Visitors can park at any public parking space along downtown or they can park at the Sisters Park and Recreation Department, at 1750 W McKinney Butte Road, and the Astronomy Club will be offering a shuttle from there into town.
“That helps for a lot of people who don’t don’t want to park in town or they’re concerned that they’re not going to find a parking spot,” Boyd said. “The shuttle is complimentary with donations encouraged to help out the astronomy club.”
For more information and to plan your visit, visit soqs.org.
