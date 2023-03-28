OSU seminar offers gardening tips (copy)

2023 OSU Spring Gardening Seminars offers gardening tips via Zoom starting April 1.

 Zedcor Wholly Owned

Central Oregon Master Gardener Association (COMGA) is hosting their annual Spring Gardening Seminar virtually this year, starting April 1 and continuing every Saturday through the month.

“I started the program in 1999 and I’m still in it today, said Rocky Bessette, 2023 Spring Seminar coordinator and OSU Master Gardening Association volunteer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: lfelt@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.