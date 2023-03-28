Central Oregon Master Gardener Association (COMGA) is hosting their annual Spring Gardening Seminar virtually this year, starting April 1 and continuing every Saturday through the month.
“I started the program in 1999 and I’m still in it today, said Rocky Bessette, 2023 Spring Seminar coordinator and OSU Master Gardening Association volunteer.
The information provided in this series of seminars is backed by research and presented by qualified speakers, Bessette said.
“Amy Jo Detweiler puts on a very quality-oriented program and her training is very, very good,” Bessette said. “The people who are in the Master Gardener Program are extremely good people and that’s why most of us stay because we can share information with each other and we can help the general public with gardening using research-based information.”
The series includes eight 90-minute classes that will be offered in two series: morning or afternoon, and attendees can register for one or all of the Zoom classes in the series. Pre-registration can be found at gocomga.com/2023-spring-seminar and a $5 payment per class is required.
The morning class series begins at 10 a.m. every Saturday and includes classes on improving gardening success in Central Oregon, growing vegetables in the area, irrigation systems for raised-bed gardening and greenhouse construction.
The afternoon series begins at 1 p.m. every Saturday and covers topics such as native plant landscaping, container gardening, weed control and gardening for pollinators.
All eight webinars are approved for advanced education credit for the length of the classes (90 minutes) and are a very low-cost resource for anyone seeking information on gardening in Central Oregon.
Whether you’re a beginner, a recently relocated gardener or seasoned High Desert dweller, you’re sure to learn something from the seminars the Central Oregon Master Gardeners Association offers each spring.
“We have a survey that people take after the classes, and most people give an excellent rating and really enjoy the classes,” Bessette said. “They’re normally thanking us for putting them on, and that’s really why we’ve been doing it for so long.”
