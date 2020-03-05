Electronic/world music hybrid supergroup Dirtwire — featuring Beats Antique’s David Satori, The Dogon Lights’ Evan Fraser and Jed and Lucia’s Mark Reveley — is moving up in Bend’s music scene. The trio started playing Volcanic Theatre Pub a few years ago, played Seventh Mountain Resort in September and will be at the Midtown Ballroom on Thursday. Shortly after its Seventh Mountain show, the group released its album, “Electric River,” which it describes as a “sonic travelogue” on its website, blending elements of African, South American, Jamaican and other music traditions.
Dirtwire, with Poranguí, Zak Powers: 7 p.m. Thursday; $22 plus fees in advance; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com, 1988entertainment.com or 541-408-4329.
