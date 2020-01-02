Director and choreographer Michelle Mejaski, who’s lived with “Nine” since rehearsals started in October, finds it a challenge to succinctly describe the musical about a middle-aged film director and a spectacular collision among his life, loves and work.

“It is really difficult to sum up in a sentence. It’s hard to sum up in a paragraph,” Mejaski said, laughing.

Let’s try: Imagine, if you will, that despite your previous — and major — successes, you’re mired chest-deep in a career slump. Your last couple of projects went poorly, the idea for your next one is overdue, and you still can’t come up with one. THEN your put-upon, neglected spouse decides a trip to a Venetian spa is just the thing to help your relationship, only your boss shows up.

So does your mistress. And a small pack of inquisitive journalists. And, thanks to the brewing crisis, the psychological burdens of your past decide to pay a visit. But, hey, at least maybe that group of Germans at the spa has an idea for you!

That scenario goes part of the way toward describing all that’s going on in the life of film director Guido Contini, the anti-hero of the Tony-winning musical “Nine,” in act one. Oops, forgot one: Guido is also, as publisher samuelfrench.com puts it, “pursued by hordes of beautiful women, all clamoring to be loved by him and him alone.” (Told you to use your imagination!)

Directed by Michelle Mejaski (“Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” “La Cage aux Folles”), and presented by her company, Mejaski Choreography and Productions, the show opens Friday at Cascades Theatre, where it runs the next three weekends. It features a live band and musical direction by Angelina Anello-Dennee.

Composer and lyricist Maury Yeston based “Nine” on Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 1963 film “8½.” The initial 1982 Broadway production racked up Tony nominations and netted several, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Yeston. A 2003 Broadway revival was similarly well received, earning a win for Best Revival of a Musical, among others.

It might help going in to be aware that “Nine” is told both in the present and in flashbacks.

“It’s not linear, so being able to get into each character and have the audience know whether or not this character is in his mind or actually in his present … is very challenging,” Mejaski said.

Bend actor John Kish described the role of Guido as “crazy,” and dives into the role gamely. Despite being on stage an estimated 95 percent of the show’s two-hour duration, he plays the talented, complicated filmmaker with all the energy the role demands.

“It would not be what it is without John Kish playing this lead,” Mejaski said. “I knew he would amaze me, but he’s just gone beyond, as far as knowing who Guido is.” The two communicated via late-night text and over cups of tea as they dove into the character. “It couldn’t have been anybody else. I’m so proud of him.”

Kish is one of only three males in the cast, the others being Rocco Anello-Dennee, who portrays Guido as a boy. Tucker James plays his boyhood friend.

About two dozen women make up the rest of the cast and ensemble, because this show is only partly about a libidinous man suffering writer’s block. You can’t talk about Guido without talking about the women in his life, without whom he’d be nothing. His actress wife, Luisa (Katie Sheldon) is finally ready to rein in her husband and his errant ways. Jennifer Collins plays his intimidating producer, Liliane La Fleur, as anything but a shrinking violet. Kara Klontz seems to be having a blast as Carla, Guido’s sultry mistress.

On the whole, “They’re an amazing, supportive group of women,” Mejaski said.

Christie Capucci plays prostitute Sarraghina, who advises young Guido to “Be Italian,” in a show-stopping number informed by the Broadway original.

“One of the reasons I chose this show is I want to choreograph and be in ‘Be Italian.’ It’s so fun,” said Mejaski.

She explained how young Guido comes to seek out Sarraghina, much to the chagrin of his mother, played by Janelle DeCelles.

“He’s at this parochial school. They don’t teach him anything,” Mejaski said. “And so he chooses to learn about love from Sarraghina, and she’s honest with him and open with him (and) teaches him what it is going to be like when you’re a man. And that’s his education, and he gets it when he’s 9 years old.”