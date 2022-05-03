DD Press Shot 2.jpg

Diggin’ Dirt brings its party-friendly grooves to the Domino Room Friday.

 Evan Wish Photography

Elsewhere in this week’s Music section of GO!, you’ll read about Polyrhythmics, a funk band that plays it cool.

Diggin’ Dirt is cool, but they don’t play it cool. There’s a difference. Where Polyrhythmics keeps things low-key slinky and psychedelic, Diggin’ Dirt — a seven-piece powerhouse from Humboldt County, California — are kind of the opposite of low-key. (High-key? Maybe so, in that particular area of the West Coast.) This is a band that puts its party-friendly grooves way out in front with one very clear goal in mind: to get folks’ attention and then get their bodies movin’.

And then there’s lead singer Zach Alder, whose voice is so big and powerful and magnetic, there’s no way he could front a sheepish band. And he doesn’t. Diggin’ Dirt cites James Brown and Otis Redding and Sly and the Family Stone as influences, and they do those influences proud. Unabashed dancers: This is where you want to be Friday night!

Diggin’ Dirt: $15, 8 p.m. Friday, doors open 7 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

