Country singer Dierks Bentley’s Thursday and Friday shows at Hayden Homes Amphitheater will begin earlier than originally planned.
Both concerts, which include special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe, will begin at 6 p.m., said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the amphitheater in an email Thursday morning. Doors to the venue will open at 5 p.m.
The former start time for the concerts was 7 p.m.
“A handful of tickets are still available for tonight’s show. The Friday show is sold out,” Eastes said.
