On Saturday evening in Bend, the Deschutes Public Library Foundation announced its selections for the 2023 installment of A Novel Idea, Oregon’s largest annual community reading event held each spring at libraries around the county.

Organizers of the event will celebrate its 20th year by inviting back four authors from previous A Novel Ideas: David James Duncan (2004), María Amparo Escandón (2006), Peter Heller (2014) and Anne Griffin (2020).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.