On Saturday, the Deschutes Public Library Foundation will reveal its book selection for the 2023 iteration of A Novel Idea, Oregon's largest community read project. The free, public event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Downtown Bend Library located at 601 NW Wall St.

Doors open at 5:30 for the unveiling, and hundreds of readers are expected to be there in order to learn firsthand about the next chapter of A Novel Idea, which is nearing two decades in existence. After the announcement at 6:30, books will be available for checkout or to purchase. Slated to begin April 1, A Novel Idea will again offer a month of free programming and events related to the chosen book, culminating in an author event on April 28.

—Bulletin staff report

