Deschutes Public Library staffers did their homework, setting up its annual summer reading program early in the year.
“And then, the pandemic happened,” said Chandra vanEijnsbergen, a community librarian coming up on 20 years with the library. “We knew that we weren’t going to be able to do it like we’ve had in the past. We needed to be responsible; we couldn’t have people coming in and gathering. … In the past, when people signed up, they got a book. But … that was a really gathering-intensive thing. People would hang out for, like, 45 minutes around those carts of books.”
Stepping in to replace the usual, in-person, come-and-grab-a-book summer reading program is Summer with the Library, which makes use of a free reading challenge app called Beanstack — which proves that, yes, there is an app for everything.
“We really wanted to think of a way that kids, families, but also seniors and adults who aren’t able to come and gather (could) be part of the Summer with the Library program,” vanEijnsbergen said. “Beanstack is an app that we have thought long and hard about, but it never really seemed like the right time to do it. And then this year happened, and it really fit our needs.”
Using the app allowed the library to take Summer with the Library almost entirely virtual in a matter of months. A grant from the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation helped cover the cost of the app. As part of its mission, Roundhouse supports “creative solutions to unique challenges that occur in rural communities in Oregon,” according to its website.
Beanstack allows users to track their reading and earn badges for the amount of reading they’ve done. And reading does not necessarily mean having to use your eyeballs, nor does it only mean books.
“It’s reading, but it’s also listening,” vanEijnsbergen said. “We have a lot of people who think that they can’t take part in summer reading because they don’t sit down and read a long novel. But, of course, that’s not what it is; listening to a podcast, reading a newspaper … anything that you’re doing that’s engaging in language, reading or listening — books, audiobooks, podcasts, reading the back of the cereal box, we don’t care.”
As you track your minutes of reading or listening, each hour adds up to another virtual badge, in this case “Logging” badges. The concept of badges was new to
vanEijnsbergen, “but evidently, a lot of people love earning badges,” she said, laughing.
Good news for these people who love earning badges: Along with Logging badges, you can also earn Challenge and Activity badges. Challenge badges are issued only twice: when you register for Summer with the Library and when you complete it at the end of August.
As for Activity badges, “The activities are a variety of things. They can be things that are encouraging people to go outside and do something like sit under a tree, or spot a shape in the clouds or go for a nature scavenger hunt,” van Eijnsbergen said.
There are three categories of Activity badge: Explorer, Reading, and Wild Card, for which you can find a breakdown at deschuteslibrary.org.
“We’re hoping people will engage and do as many of the activities, and earn as many of the badges as they can, and get all excited about them,” vanEijnsbergen said.
If you earn at least three badges in Activities and Reading, you’ll become eligible to win prizes, among them puppets for young kids (ages 0-5) Kindle Fires (6-11) and Amazon gift cards (teens and adults).
Come August, Summer with the Library readers (and listeners) will also receive participation bags.
“It won’t be a choice, whatever is in the bag is in the bag, and that’s what they get. Kind of like Pokemon cards,” she said. “You get what you get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.