Library, museum receive federal grant — The High Desert Museum and Deschutes Public Library System recently received a $373,413 Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grant to create programs and resources serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two organizations will collaborate to offer family-centered programs to advance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning, literacy and the social-emotional skills necessary for academic and career success among pre-K through 12 students. Additionally, the programs will involve distribution of tablets with data plans to help bridge the digital divide and facilitate longer-term engagement with museum and library resources online.
The two-year grant’s goal is to serve approximately 2,000 families, with roughly $246,000 of the grant going to the High Desert Museum and about $107,000 going to the Deschutes Public Library. The remainder will go to other partners in the project.
The funding comes from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the federal economic stabilization legislation signed into law in March. The IMLS received $50 million in emergency funding to help museums and libraries meet the needs of the communities they serve.
“We know that great things are possible when we work together, and this grant is a testament to that,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We are grateful for the opportunity to further serve young people and families in our community.
This is the largest IMLS grant of this type awarded in Oregon, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work with the High Desert Museum to help improve the lives of people in Central Oregon.”
