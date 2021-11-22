The Deschutes Public Library Foundation has announced the 10th season of its Author! Author! literary series. It begins in January and features virtual events with writers Amy Tan, Tommy Orange and Neil Gaiman.

Tan kicks things off with her event at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Tan is the author of six novels and several story collections and other titles. Tan's first novel, "The Joy Luck Club," was on The New Your Times best-sellers list for eight months, a finalist for the National Book Award and adapted into a film, and her novel "The Bonesetter's Daughter" was adapted into an opera. 

Orange, who will appear at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, is the author of "There, There," a top New York Times book in 2018 and received the 2019 American Book Award as well as the PEN/Hemingway award. His short stories have appeared in McSweeney’s and the literary magazines Zoetrope: All-Story and Zyzzyva. Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.

The series wraps up March 6 (time to be determined) with "American Gods" writer Neil Gaiman, the author of dozens of works of short fiction, novels, graphic novels, nonfiction and more. His works include the comic book series "The Sandman" and novels "Stardust," "Coraline," and "The Graveyard Book," the last of which made Gaiman the first author to win both the Newbery and Carnegie medals for the same work.

“By keeping the series online for 2022, we can ensure that we’re offering everyone the safest experience possible while also potentially reaching new audiences," said Chantal Strobel, project director for the series. "If someone wants to buy a holiday gift for a book-loving friend on the other side of the country, they can. The online format means no one is limited by geography.”

Series tickets are on sale now at dplfoundation.org and cost $90 per person, or $35 for a single presentation. For people watching in a group, pricing is $125 for the series, or $55 per event. Both single and series tickets will be on sale after Jan. 3. 

Money raised from ticket sales is used to support library programs and services that are not funded by tax dollars. For more information, visit dplfoundation.org or call 541-312-1027.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.