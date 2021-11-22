Neil Gaimon, author of "American Gods," "Coraline" and many other books, will take part in the 2022 Author! Author! series. The 10th season of the Deschutes Public Library's annual literary series will be a virtual celebration. Gaiman's appearance is March 6, time to be determined.
Amy Tan is among the three writers lined up for the 2022 Author! Author! series from Deschutes Public Library.
Julian Johnson/Submitted photo
Tommy Orange is the author of "There, There," winner of the 2019 American Book Award and the PEN/Hemingway Award.
Elena Seibert/Submitted photo
Neil Gaimon, author of "American Gods," "Coraline" and many other books, will take part in the 2022 Author! Author! series. The 10th season of the Deschutes Public Library's annual literary series will be a virtual celebration. Gaiman's appearance is March 6, time to be determined.
The Deschutes Public Library Foundation has announced the 10th season of its Author! Author! literary series. It begins in January and features virtual events with writers Amy Tan, Tommy Orange and Neil Gaiman.
Tan kicks things off with her event at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Tan is the author of six novels and several story collections and other titles. Tan's first novel, "The Joy Luck Club," was on The New Your Times best-sellers list for eight months, a finalist for the National Book Award and adapted into a film, and her novel "The Bonesetter's Daughter" was adapted into an opera.
Orange, who will appear at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, is the author of "There, There," a top New York Times book in 2018 and received the 2019 American Book Award as well as the PEN/Hemingway award. His short stories have appeared in McSweeney’s and the literary magazines Zoetrope: All-Story and Zyzzyva. Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
The series wraps up March 6 (time to be determined) with "American Gods" writer Neil Gaiman, the author of dozens of works of short fiction, novels, graphic novels, nonfiction and more. His works include the comic book series "The Sandman" and novels "Stardust," "Coraline," and "The Graveyard Book," the last of which made Gaiman the first author to win both the Newbery and Carnegie medals for the same work.
“By keeping the series online for 2022, we can ensure that we’re offering everyone the safest experience possible while also potentially reaching new audiences," said Chantal Strobel, project director for the series. "If someone wants to buy a holiday gift for a book-loving friend on the other side of the country, they can. The online format means no one is limited by geography.”
Series tickets are on sale now at dplfoundation.org and cost $90 per person, or $35 for a single presentation. For people watching in a group, pricing is $125 for the series, or $55 per event. Both single and series tickets will be on sale after Jan. 3.
Money raised from ticket sales is used to support library programs and services that are not funded by tax dollars. For more information, visit dplfoundation.org or call 541-312-1027.
