While you’re looking for ways to keep warm and occupied as cold descends, consider something from the 2021 Author! Author! lineup, featuring writers joined in conversation with other writers and presented virtually.
Like so many institutions last spring, DPL abruptly closed to the public March 16 due to COVID-19. While the doors were closed to the public, library staff pivoted to all-digital programming, including online story times and classes.
The online trend continues with Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s ninth annual Author! Author! series, which just announced its 2021 lineup, will look a little different than in years past. When it begins in January, the conversations between writers will be presented virtually.
Up first novelist Tayari Jones. Jones is the author of four novels, most recently “An American Marriage,” which was an Oprah’s Book Club Selection, and will join “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert in conversation at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15.
That event will be followed three weeks later by National Book Award winning writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose works include “Between the World and Me” and “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy,” speaking with Mitchell S. Jackson, whose own titles include the novel “The Residue Years” and the nonfiction “Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family.” Their conversation happens at 4 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Finally, at 7 p.m. on March 4, husband and wife journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, co-authors of “China Wakes: The Struggle for the Soul of a Rising Power,” “Thunder from the East: Portrait of a Rising Asia” and “Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide,” will speak.
Tickets are $25 per event, and the first 100 people to purchase tickets to all three events will receive a book signed by one of the authors. Money raised from ticket sales is used by the Foundation to support Deschutes Public Library programs and services that are not funded by tax dollars. Tickets will be available starting Friday at dplfoundation.org.
Library locations throughout Deschutes County are open, albeit with restrictions: Meeting rooms and children’s play areas remain closed. Along with masks being required of customers over the age of 5, browsing is limited to an hour a day per customer, and the total number of people allowed in the branches at any given time is also capped to help maintain social distancing.
Deschutes Public Library began opening its doors to the public in phases, with customers first able to enter library lobbies to pick up materials in June, followed by staggered reopening of locations in August and early September.
Customer and staff safety were of the utmost importance as decisions were made about how to reopen, and when, Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said by email.
“Opening a library in the age of COVID required new procedures and protocols. In late August, we began a careful rollout of services by opening our smaller libraries first to test public reactions, customer usage patterns and to allow staff the experience of working under new circumstances. We were then able to learn from what worked and what did not and made adjustments before opening our libraries that served larger populations. We also have six very different facilities that each required tailored plans unique to the location.”
Liz Goodrich, programs supervisor for Deschutes Public Library, is proud the library was able to shift another of its major author events, the annual community reading event A Novel Idea … Read Together, which usually culminates in a live author appearance. Irish novelist Anne Griffin’s “When All is Said” was this year’s book, and they were able to convert Griffin’s May presentation online.
“It was a scramble, but it was completely worth it,” Goodrich said. “This year in particular, we were having our first international author, and we had this amazing lineup of programming ready to go. We did a huge pivot and got on the technology learning curve, and were lucky enough to have a handful of presenters who were willing to give it a go.”
What’s more, the virtual programming proved popular: “We had a higher number of participants in A Novel Idea than we’ve ever had, by a lot,” Goodrich said.
The online programming continued in the wake of Griffin’s virtual appearance in May. For instance in November the theme of “Know Fermentation” will feature an array of virtual events, which you can find at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/adult.
When the 2021 A Novel Idea selection is announced in December, it will happen online, as will the final author event in the spring of 2021.
Having virtual events at the library’s disposal is a positive thing, Goodrich said.
“The programming department … has always been challenged by geography. We’ve always been challenged by time and place. Do we have a meeting room available? Is the speaker available to come? … When you do things virtually, some of that stuff just goes away,” she said. “It will never replace in-person programming, ever. That feeling of being in a room together, learning something new together, experiencing art or culture together — you can’t replace that. But we, I think, have learned that we will always have some component of online programming.”
