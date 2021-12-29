There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book in the winter, and Deschutes Public Library has a number of author events coming up in the early months of 2022 that just might make you want to tweak your reading list.
The longstanding DPL author series A Novel Idea … Read Together returns for its 19th year in 2022. As with other community reads around the U.S., the goal of A Novel Idea is to get area residents to read, discuss and attend free cultural programs, discussions and author events surrounding a selected book — or, in the case of next year, books.
Earlier this month, DPL revealed it had chosen author Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” as its 2022 A Novel Idea selection. The book tells the story of Rosalie Iron Wing, who lives in the woods with her father, at least until he doesn’t return and she must go live with a foster family, eventually returning to her childhood home in her hunt for family and belonging.
A Novel Idea is also featuring a youth selection, “I Can Make This Promise,” by Christine Day.
“Readers are invited to delve into two separate yet deeply rooted books,” said Liz Goodrich, Deschutes Public Library programs supervisor. “Day’s novel is inspired by her own family’s history, while Wilson blends history and fiction, offering an inspiring story of Dakota women who protected their family seeds and way of life. Both authors are remarkable storytellers and their connection to the natural world fills each page with hope.”
Events begin in April, with programming and related events occurring throughout the month, followed by free presentations by authors Wilson and Day the first weekend of May. Organizers will determine in February whether programs will be held in person or virtually. But in a promising sign, Goodrich told GO! Wednesday that DPL has booked the Madras Performing Arts Center for May 6 and Bend High for May 7, hoping that with protocols the author presentations
According to DPL, A Novel Idea is Oregon’s largest community read program, with over 9,000 participants in 2021’s virtual events.
In the 2021 round of its selection process, the committee that chooses A Novel Idea read upward of 50 books, Goodrich said.
“The committee strives to promote thoughtful subject matter and bring forth emerging authors that have a story to tell. Wilson and Day represent books that revolve around healing generational trauma and family — whether by choice or by blood — and that can look a lot of different ways.”
The Deschutes Public Library Foundation also announced late this year the 10th season of the Author! Author! literary series, which begins in January and features virtual events with writers Amy Tan, Tommy Orange and Neil Gaiman.
Tan is first up, with her event taking place at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Tan is the author of six novels and several story collections, along with other titles. Her first novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” was on The New Your Times bestsellers list for eight months, a finalist for the National Book Award and adapted into a film. “The Bonesetter’s Daughter,” another of Tan’s books, found its way into an even rarer adaptation when it was made into an opera.
Orange, who will appear at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, is the author of the novel “There, There.” Selected by the New York Times Book Review as one of its top 10 books of 2018, it also received the 2019 American Book Award and PEN/Hemingway awards. His short stories have appeared in McSweeney’s and the literary magazines Zoetrope: All-Story and Zyzzyva. Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
The series wraps up March 6 (time to be determined) with “American Gods” writer Neil Gaiman, the versatile writer behind dozens of works of short fiction, novels, graphic novels, nonfiction and more. His works include the comic book series “The Sandman” and novels “Stardust,” “Coraline,” and “The Graveyard Book,” the last of which made Gaiman the first author to win both the Newbery and Carnegie medals for the same work.
“By keeping the series online for 2022, we can ensure that we’re offering everyone the safest experience possible while also potentially reaching new audiences,” said Chantal Strobel, project director for the series. “If someone wants to buy a holiday gift for a book-loving friend on the other side of the country, they can. The online format means no one is limited by geography.”
While A Novel Idea events are free, Author! Author! events are ticketed, and money raised from ticket sales is used to support library programs and services not funded by tax dollars. Series tickets are on sale now at dplfoundation.org and cost $90 per person, or $35 for a single presentation. For people watching in a group, pricing is $125 for the series, or $55 per event. Both single and series tickets will be on sale Monday.
Visit dplfoundation.org or call 541-312-1027 for more information. For more info on A Novel Idea … Read Together, visit deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/novelidea.
