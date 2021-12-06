Deschutes Public Library system announced author Diane Wilson's "The Seed Keeper" as its 2022 A Novel Idea … Read Together community read during a virtual event held Sunday afternoon.
The library is also including a youth selection, "I Can Make This Promise," by Christine Day, as part of A Novel Idea, entering its 19th year. The goal of A Novel Idea is to get residents to read, discuss and attend free cultural programs, discussions and author events surrounding the books. Events will begin in April, capped with presentations by Wilson and Day in early May.
“Readers are invited to delve into two separate yet deeply rooted books,” said Liz Goodrich, Deschutes Public Library programs supervisor. “Day’s novel is inspired by her own family’s history, while Wilson blends history and fiction, offering an inspiring story of Dakota women who protected their family seeds and way of life. Both authors are remarkable storytellers and their connection to the natural world fills each page with hope.”
More than 50 books were nominated and read during the selection process, Goodrich said.
“The committee strives to promote thoughtful subject matter and bring forth emerging authors that have a story to tell. Wilson and Day represent books that revolve around healing generational trauma and family — whether by choice or by blood — and that can look a lot of different ways.”
According to the library system, A Novel Idea is Oregon's largest community read program, clocking over 9,000 participants in 2021's virtual events. Organizers will determine later whether next year's A Novel Idea programs will be held in person or virtually, Goodrich said.
