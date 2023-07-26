Calling all thrill seekers, foodies and music enthusiasts — the annual Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is gearing up to sweep you off your feet with five days of non-stop fun and entertainment. From Aug. 2-6, the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will come alive with thrilling amusement rides, carnival foods galore and a hefty lineup of live entertainment.
This year’s fair will feature several new shows to look forward to including the mesmerizing Sea Lion Splash Show, where you’ll get up close and personal with these incredible creatures as they showcase their intelligence and agility.
Also new this year is the switch from traditional fireworks for an astounding display of 200 synchronized drones. Watch as the night sky illuminates with breathtaking formations, creating a magical and futuristic experience like never before.
If the amusement rides aren’t enough for the adrenaline junkies out there, be sure to check out the Motopsycho Mania Extreme Sports & Music Show. Witness fearless athletes performing jaw-dropping stunts that will have your heart pounding and your cheers echoing throughout the fairgrounds.
Of course, the Deschutes County Fair wouldn’t be complete with an exciting lineup of music. Catch acts like Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, All Time Low, Lil Jon and many local favorites. From country melodies to rock anthems, the fair’s diverse musical lineup offers something for everyone.
It can be overwhelming to make a fair plan with so much to do and see. So, be sure to read the detailed guide to the Deschutes County Fair in The Bulletin's Sunday edition. This guide is your ultimate companion to navigating the fair’s attractions, schedule of events and must-visit spots.
