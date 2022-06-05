I recently had lunch with a friend who is retired from the U.S. Forest Service. I commented that I needed to start thinking of subjects for June articles. I mentioned that foremost in my mind was fire-resistant landscaping but was discounting it as I have used the topic not that long ago. My friend came unglued. The comment: We could talk about it every day and it still wouldn’t be enough to convince homeowners to take a realistic look at their landscape.
I thought back to enjoying the 4th of July Fireworks on Pilot Butte and all of a sudden the Butte was burning. I remembered another time when a friend called with a frantic call for help. Her home was in the path of the Awbrey Hall fire in 1990. Yes, I decided we needed reminding especially this year.
There are no magic plants that are totally fire-resistant. Some plants contain more volatile oils than others. High in volatile oils would include juniper, pine, spruce, fir and manzanita.
There are extensive lists of less volatile shrubs, trees and perennials to choose from. We have just become accustomed to the traditional ornamental juniper or pine shrubs as a foundation planting.
In the 1980s, the term “defensible space” was coined to describe vegetation management practices aimed at reducing the wildfire threat to homes. What does defensible space mean?
Defensible space is defined as the 30 feet around your home. The three Rs to creating defensible space include removal, reduction and replacement.
Removal involves the elimination of entire plants particularly trees with dead branches and shrubs with dead leaves or branches. Remove branches that hang over your home or garage roof.
Reduction includes pruning dead wood from a shrub, pruning low tree branches to eliminate “ladder fuels”, and mowing dried grass. Reduce the size of the plants you have. Low-growing plants are best.
Replacement is substituting less flammable plants for more hazardous vegetation. Removal of a dense stand of flammable shrubs and planting an irrigated, well maintained bed of fire-resistant plants would be a good plan.
Keep plantings at least 2 feet from the house and introduce hardscape (stepping stones, walkways, ornamental rocks, bricks).
A caution about bark mulch. It is not as carefree or trouble-free as once thought. House fires have been attributed to a tossed cigarette into the mulch. If you landscape with bark mulch up against your home, make sure it remains moist to prevent ignition. You may also consider using a less flammable gravel mulch or decorative rock.
“Fire-Resistant Plants for Home Landscapes”, a publication available on the Oregon State University Extension site consists of 37 pages of groundcovers, perennials, shrubs, broadleaf evergreen and conifer, and deciduous trees. There are many choices to improve your defensible space.
The symbols listed with each variety give cultural information, including the symbols for attracting butterflies, attracting birds and a leaping deer for being deer-resistant. It’s like putting a puzzle together if you are frequented by deer looking for a good munch.
It is difficult to think of pulling out an old favorite, but when you think of it as a safety issue for yourself, your family and your home, you know you are making the right decision.
The new physiology of removing things from our life is to take a
picture. So, I suggest you take a picture, then get the shovel and start making your space on earth more defensible.
