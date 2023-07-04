Silver Moon Brewing has been the spot in Bend for hardcore punk and extreme metal shows in recent months, and there’s a particularly good one happening there on Sunday.
That’s when Deathgrave, an excellent death metal band from San Jose, California, will headline a show that also features a couple of gnarly Portland bands, and maybe some locals. Who knows? Sometimes those get added to the bill in the days leading up to the gig.
Anyway, back to Deathgrave: These four freaks released a terrific album called “It’s Only Midnight” in April, and none other than the bible of metal, Decibel Magazine, described it as “another warped collection of razor-sharp deathgrind tunes.” (Deathgrind, if you’re unfamiliar, is a subgenre of extreme metal that combines the technical playing of death metal with the speed and intensity of grindcore.)
Deathgrave’s music is an acquired taste, to be sure, but here’s what makes them more interesting than so many of their contemporaries: There is a vibrant quality to their sound that makes their brand of deathgrind more palatable than the typical pile of grunts, growls and guitar chugs. You can hear it when they shift into more of a punk-rock pace, when they whiplash through a wild rhythmic shift, and when they wring melodic moments from their guitar riffs.
It’s no shock that the folks in Deathgrave are good at this. Guitarist Greg Wilkinson is also in legendary death metal act Autopsy and his band mates have spent time in good bands like Bird, Ringwurm, Owl, Amber Asylum, Graves at Sea, Hazzards Cure and Brainoil. In Deathgrave, their whole is even greater than the sum of their parts – which is saying something.
