Deathgrave credit Myron Fung.jpg

Deathgrave

 Photo by Myron Fung

Silver Moon Brewing has been the spot in Bend for hardcore punk and extreme metal shows in recent months, and there’s a particularly good one happening there on Sunday.

That’s when Deathgrave, an excellent death metal band from San Jose, California, will headline a show that also features a couple of gnarly Portland bands, and maybe some locals. Who knows? Sometimes those get added to the bill in the days leading up to the gig.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0308, jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.