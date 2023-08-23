Downtown Bend’s new cocktail bar, Dear Irene, has entered the dining scene with an opulent, upscale dining experience down to the smallest detail. Chef Jonny Becklund and wife Irene Becklund have brought their vision to life with top-notch food, a bar-forward concept and a stunning space.

The concept is influenced by Jonny’s tasting-menu restaurant in San Francisco, which he sold during the pandemic. It had 12 seats, with customers arranged around the kitchen and a menu that changed by the week.

Dear Irene short ribs.jpg

The short ribs with roasted bone marrow, fingerling potatoes and sugar snap peas.
Dear Irene interior 2.jpg

Dear Irene is intimate, with room for no more than 40 guests and 14 seats situated around the bar.
