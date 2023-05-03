The Dry Canyon Arts Association

The Dry Canyon Arts Association is hosting its annual Spring Art Show and Sale at the High Desert Music Hall Saturday and Sunday.

 Submitted photo

The Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is organizing its annual Spring Art Show and Sale, scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will be held at the High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., in Redmond, and admission is free to the public.

The DCAA is a nonprofit organization that brings together local artists and artisans with a shared goal of promoting art and culture in the Redmond community and beyond.

