The Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is organizing its annual Spring Art Show and Sale, scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will be held at the High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., in Redmond, and admission is free to the public.
The DCAA is a nonprofit organization that brings together local artists and artisans with a shared goal of promoting art and culture in the Redmond community and beyond.
“There are the spring and fall art shows, as you know, but we also have a program called Led Me Your Walls, where local businesses let us use their walls to hang art,” said Toni Morgan, chair of marketing and publicity for DCAA. “Then we also participate in the First Friday and we just recently received a $3,000 Deschutes County Art and Culture grant to fund an art program for first and second graders at Heartland elementary school. So that’s kind of our mission is to get the art out there.”
This year’s Spring Art Show and Sale will feature the work of 24 local artists, showcasing a diverse range of mediums and styles.
“There’ll be 3D art, photography, oils, acrylics, quilts, jewelry, just about anything,” Morgan said. “And the art itself, in terms of what you’ll see, ranges from landscapes to abstract and everything in between.”
Visitors can also expect live performances from local musicians and a variety of food and drink options available for purchase.
If you’re looking for an opportunity to support local artists or want to meet more community members in Redmond, be sure to stop by the High Desert Music Hall this weekend.
Morgan said she joined the DCAA as an artist looking to find a sense of community.
“There is an issue with loneliness across the country,” she said. “I think the Surgeon General just made a report about how people are lonely and I think that getting together in a group and bringing art into the lives of people and certainly into my life, I think is really important. That’s why I’m involved.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.