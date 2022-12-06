For years, a bass-heavy, globally flavored, Burning Man-friendly brand of West Coast electronic music has had a presence in Central Oregon, ebbing and flowing as it bounced around from old bars such as The Grove and the MadHappy Lounge to current spots like The Capitol to off-grid warehouses, remote party zones and other secret spots.
This weekend, that sound will come to Redmond's High Desert Music Hall, where the spacious event hall will provide plenty of room for dancing to Los Angeles producer David Starfire.
Starfire has released a half-dozen albums and a gang of EPs over the past 15 years, and his sweet spot is where deep, brain-massaging bass meets melodies from across the world, including the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. It's a good time!
The dude has performed at Coachella and, yes, Burning Man, and he has opened for Skrillex and Diplo, among others. Seems like a no-brainer to catch him in Redmond, where the show will feature visual treats and a dance performance by Temple Tribal Fusion.
David Starfire, with Temple Tribal Fusion, Ilko and Mienne: 9 p.m. Friday, $20, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.