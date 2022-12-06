David Starfire Press Shot.jpg

Los Angeles producer David Starfire has performed at Coachella and Burning Man. See and hear him live Friday at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.

 Submitted photo

For years, a bass-heavy, globally flavored, Burning Man-friendly brand of West Coast electronic music has had a presence in Central Oregon, ebbing and flowing as it bounced around from old bars such as The Grove and the MadHappy Lounge to current spots like The Capitol to off-grid warehouses, remote party zones and other secret spots.

This weekend, that sound will come to Redmond's High Desert Music Hall, where the spacious event hall will provide plenty of room for dancing to Los Angeles producer David Starfire.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

