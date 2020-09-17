With its dry lake beds and deep river canyons, the High Desert has played host to a number of daredevils, those men and women of the 1970s who pushed the available equipment — and their bodies — to their physical limits via jumps and other stunts.
On Sept. 26, Evel Knievel, Debbie “The Flying Angel” Lawler, Denny “The Flying Irishman” Edwards and Kitty O’Neil mark their return, in a sense, when the fun and lighthearted “Daredevils” opens at the High Desert Museum in Bend.
The exhibit includes clothing, memorabilia and objects such as the 1966 Triumph motorcycle ridden by Denny Edwards, aka “The Flying Irishman,” who performed around Oregon in the 1970s.
The show chronicles their accomplishments, including Knievel’s 1974 attempt to cross the Snake River Canyon via steam-powered rocket called a “skycycle.” That same year, Lawler made a 101-foot motorcycle jump clearing 16 Chevy pickups, briefly breaking Knievel’s record for the longest indoor motorcycle-jump. The leathers she wore that day are included in the exhibit.
“The people that we’re looking at are really fascinating individuals,” said Laura Ferguson, curator of Western History, who co-curated the exhibit with Dustin Cockerham, art and experience developer at the Museum.
“There are some particularities about the High Desert landscape that makes it a really nice place for daredevils.”
That includes places such as the Alvord Desert, located in Southeastern Oregon.
“Being a former lake bed, it’s really uniquely set up to be a great place for setting land-speed records, as are the Bonneville salt flats,” Ferguson said. In 1976, O’Neil set the land-speed record for women there.
“People really talked with Kitty about her love of speed and that she didn’t have any fear,” Ferguson said. “In addition to setting the record in the Alvord Desert, she also held a motorboat record. She also did a lot of stunt work for the show ‘Wonder Woman.’ She was also known for jumping 127 feet, so she just did numerous really daring feats.”
In addition to their accomplishments as stunt performers, “It was also about creating these larger-than-life personas, and Evel Knievel really epitomizes that, so we are also featuring some of the toys, even a toothbrush, all of the different types of collector’s items, memorabilia,” Ferguson said. “That’s how he became such a household name was through things like his really popular Stunt Cycle, which is a play off of the skycycle that he used in his attempted jump of the Snake River Canyon.”
The show is bookended by the daredevils’ lasting impact and cultural significance, Cockerham said. Today, there seems to be no shortage of amateur daredevils on Youtube and Instagram.
“These people really did pave the way for what we see now, even some of the snowboarding and skiing and things like that, just taking all of what used to be outlier, extreme sports and made them more mainstream,” he said.
“That’s part of the question that this show is getting at too,” Ferguson added. “This desire to kind of figure out what the limits of a human can do, and that kind of ongoing curiosity to push at those limits and to see what’s possible.”
