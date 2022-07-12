Silver Moon Brewing is becoming quite the spot to see punk-ish roots-rock, Americana and country artists such as Joshua Ray Walker, Willy Tea Taylor, Lasers Lasers Birmingham, Smoker Dad (all of whom have performed there in the past few months). Next is Tylor & the Train Robbers, who'll return to town Friday for a show at the Greenwood Avenue pub.
Then, on Saturday night, the Moon will host a double bill featuring local singer-songwriter Jeshua Marshall and a fellow named Danny Attack, who plays rugged acoustic folk-rock that sounds like a stripped-down Social Distortion or Old 97s. If you know those bands, you know what that means: Killer tunes built from twangy rock 'n' roll, punk roots and memorable melodies. Hear his music at dannyattack.com.
Danny Attack, with Jeshua Marshall: Free: 4 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
