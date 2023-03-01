Three Creeks Brewing Co. has a new year-round beer debuting in cans this month, a West Coast-style India pale ale named Dankness IPA. Notably, it’s the company’s first year-round beer packaged in 16-ounce cans, rather than 12-ounce, a format used last fall for the seasonal Cone Lick’r Fresh Hop IPA.

Dankness is also available on draft at the brewpub in Sisters, with the longer name Dankness on the Edge of Town IPA. As I’m always curious about learning the process behind new beer development, I contacted the brewery to find out more.

three-creeks-brewing-glass-dankness-ipa-jon-abernathy.jpg.jpg

Bruce Springsteen's "Darkness on the Edge of Town" inspired Three Creeks Brewing Co.'s Dankness IPA. At the brewpub in Sisters, it's available on draft with the longer name Dankness on the Edge of Town IPA.
TCBC_Dankness-IPA_Mt-WA_Square-11-2.jpg

Three Creeks Brewing Co.'s Dankness IPA, a year-round, West Coast-style India pale ale, debuted in cans this month. 
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004.

