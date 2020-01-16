If you prefer your music with a more technical edge, head back to Volcanic Theatre Pub on Wednesday for Denver power trio Cycles and local math-rock upstart Tang. Since forming around 2015, Cycles has played more than 250 shows, as boasted in its Facebook biography. This dedication has allowed the band to dabble in funk, metal, jazz, jam-band grooves, R&B and just about any other genre you can think of, synthesizing it all into kinetic, tight-as-a-drum performances — check out the band’s numerous live releases at cyclesmusicdenver.bandcamp.com. That will put them in good company with instrumental quartet Tang, which kicked off 2020 with a new video for its dizzyingly pyrotechnic single, “Act Your Height.”

Cycles, with Tang: 9 p.m. Wednesday; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.