If you’re wondering what Oregon bluesman Curtis Salgado is writing about on his new album “Damage Control,” a scan of the song titles should bring you up to speed.
There’s “The Longer That I Live,” “What Did Me In Did Me Well,” “You’re Going To Miss My Sorry Ass” and “Precious Time,” and that’s just the first four tracks. Clearly, this is a man who has been through some stuff and lived to tell (or sing) the tale.
That is no surprise. Salgado is a legend in this state and beyond, both for his long and rock-solid catalog of passionate blues music, his fiery live show and his time as co-leader of The Robert Cray Band, but also for famously inspiring (or at least informing) John Belushi’s Jake Blues character in The Blues Brothers.
Forty-something years later, Salgado still smokes, in a good way. “Damage Control” is more than just a collection of evocative song titles, it’s a spirited effort and a must-hear for any blues fan.
Curtis Salgado: $25; 8 p.m. Saturday; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
