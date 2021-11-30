Curtis Salgado

Bluesman Curtis Salgado will perform Saturday at The Belfry in Sisters.

 Laura Carbone

If you’re wondering what Oregon bluesman Curtis Salgado is writing about on his new album “Damage Control,” a scan of the song titles should bring you up to speed.

There’s “The Longer That I Live,” “What Did Me In Did Me Well,” “You’re Going To Miss My Sorry Ass” and “Precious Time,” and that’s just the first four tracks. Clearly, this is a man who has been through some stuff and lived to tell (or sing) the tale.

That is no surprise. Salgado is a legend in this state and beyond, both for his long and rock-solid catalog of passionate blues music, his fiery live show and his time as co-leader of The Robert Cray Band, but also for famously inspiring (or at least informing) John Belushi’s Jake Blues character in The Blues Brothers.

Forty-something years later, Salgado still smokes, in a good way. “Damage Control” is more than just a collection of evocative song titles, it’s a spirited effort and a must-hear for any blues fan.

Curtis Salgado: $25; 8 p.m. Saturday; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

