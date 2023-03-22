After walking through the doors of Cuban Kitchen, I was instantly transported. I was no longer in Bend, but somewhere with warm beaches and palm trees.
I passed by the cascading waterfall in the window of the foyer and was met with swelling musical notes of bongos and conga drums.
I sat down at a booth with a table that had been painted gold. Underneath the glass tabletop were photos and maps of Cuba and along the wall hung a decorative cigar box.
In every direction, I was met with small details that transformed the intimate restaurant into a tropical experience.
Cuban Kitchen, an authentic Cuban-style restaurant, opened in Bend in 2018. It was forced to close during the pandemic, but it reopened in early March. Now, it’s located off of NE Third Street in the space of the former Szechuan Restaurant.
The bread is still baked from scratch. There’s also a house-made habanero sauce that’s liquid gold and available to bring home for $10 a bottle.
While there’s not a gluten-free option when it comes to the hot-pressed Cuban-style sandwiches, all of the main plates are gluten-free and the tropical bowl ($16) offers a vegan option, along with many of the sides.
I tried the most popular entree, the roast pork ($21). Each main plate is served with two sides, from which I selected sweet plantains and moro rice.
The sweet plantains were the best I’ve ever tasted. They were perfectly caramelized with a crunchy char around the edges and an irresistibly juicy and sweet inside.
The slow-roasted pork, crowned with sauteed onions, fell apart easily. It was marinated in mojo, which added a delicious citrus and garlic flavor. There moro rice was nothing special, but rounded out the dish.
Cuban Kitchen’s second most popular entree is the Ropa Vieja ($21), according to one of the servers. The name translates to ‘old clothes’ in Spanish, likening the appearance of the shredded slow-cooked beef to a pile of clothing. This dish boasts a number of positive reviews online, suggesting it tastes better than the name might suggest.
According to my partner, the fresh-made bread that held the contents of the Cubano ($16) together was phenomenal, along with the ingredients inside. The garlic pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard were well crafted and complemented by the especially crispy fries.
Cuban Kitchen is an opportunity not only to satisfy your taste buds but also to experience another culture.
I already can’t wait to return to this topical retreat and sip on a piña colada.
Location: 1600 NE Third St., Bend
Contact: 541-382-1358, @cubankitchenbend
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $5-$23 per menu item
Cuisine: Cuban
