Cascades Theatrical Company has selected the playwrights for its 2022 Cascades 10 Festival, an annual event featuring one-act plays written and performed by local playwrights and actors.
Before the popular annual show hits the stage in April, CTC needs directors who will help bring the stories to life. Both experienced and first-timers are welcome to apply. Applications are due Sunday and are available at cascadestheatrical.org/directors-app.
Auditions will be March 5 at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., in Bend. Cascades 10 Festival runs April 22 through 24.
It's a busy time at the community theater, which also launches its new monthly play reading club at 10 a.m. Saturday. The club will convene to explore new, original and classic plays — and drink coffee — while letting folks in the theater community get to know one another.
And, finally, Out of Thin Air improv troupe returns to the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The troupe performs every other Tuesday through May 3. Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door.
