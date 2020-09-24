After having to table Cascades 10 last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cascades Theatrical Company is finally able to present the collection of seven 10-minute plays by Northwest playwrights. The fact that the production is finally seeing the light of day is one of many signs of life at the community theater, returning with some new partnerships and protocols in place for the 2020-21 season, said Howard Huskey, business manager at CTC.
However, Cascades 10 won’t be staged at CTC’s longtime home at 148 NW Greenwood Ave. in Bend, but rather outdoors at the home of one of those new partners, Oregon Spirit Distillers, located at 740 NE First St., less than a half-mile from the theater.
“We had planned on doing it around April and had already cast all of our actors and picked our directors and our shows from local playwrights,” said Julee Vadnais, production manager at CTC. “And then, of course, the pandemic happened. As it continued, we just had to be creative and think, ‘Well, how can we still put this on? How can we still do this?’”
CTC has built an outdoor stage for the Oregon Spirit Distillers shows, of which there are only three performances. They take place at 7 p.m. nightly Thursday through Sunday. There will be plenty of space between patrons. Vadnais said to expect a laid-back evening with breaks between shows.
“It’s more like an outdoor concert-type event, where everybody is going to be seated at tables, socially distanced,” Vadnais said. “There will be little breaks so you can get up and get another drink or order from the food truck. Maybe you might want to only stay and see two or three of the performances. Because there’s a break, no pressure. You can get up and leave.”
The same goes if you’re running behind and want to catch the last of the shows, she said. Actors will also maintain space between one another as they have during rehearsals, which have taken place in a variety of ways, even via Zoom.
“Because of all the guidelines and trying to keep everybody safe and still be able to put on a performance, everybody has just been rehearsing from home, mostly, either videoconferencing rehearsals or outdoor rehearsals,” Vadnais said. “The nice thing is, really, theater can be done socially distanced. Because we’re playing to an audience, usually movements are spread apart. We’re just a lot more conscious of that than normal.”
Cascades 10 always features an interesting mix of themes, but this year, they tend toward more humorous subject matter, said Vadnais, who’s directing of one of those comedic one-acts, “In or Out?” by Oregon playwright Mark Saunders.
“It is basically about a guy who dies, and he’s not in purgatory, he’s not in heaven or hell. He’s in a waiting room,” she said. “He’s an intake office, and now he has an option of whether he wants to stay in — which is where he gets to choose any age from his lifetime, and everything that goes along with it — or he can go back out there, reincarnated. If you go back out, what type of animal you’re going to be is based on your score level in life.”
On the whole, “This one’s a little bit lighter than usual. There’s not as many heavy shows. We tried to keep the lineup a little bit lighter, since there’s a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world right now,” she said. “There’s a lot more comedy or pseudo-comedy shows than we usually do. Usually we’ll put a few heavy ones in, but we sort of kept those out for right now. We’ve all had our fair share of drama.”
The plot of the comical “Reigning Cats and Dogs” involves a good-natured dog who gets locked out of the house and a cat named Cleopatra who won’t open the door.
Karen Sipes is the director of the play by Patrick Hughey, a part-time resident of Central Oregon. Sipes also has a small off-stage role as the pets’ owner.
“It’s just a battle between the dog and the cat and the superiority of each creature as described by them in their battle,” Sipes said. “The cat could let him in, if she chose to. She has skills, and the dog points that out, and she chooses not to, and then a kind of battle of wills ensues. It’s pretty hilariously acted out by my two performers.”
The actors are Miranda Rose and Whitney Cunningham, who play the dog and cat, respectively. The two are also engaged in real life, Sipes said. Being in each other’s quarantine circle eliminates the need for the two actors to remain socially distanced from one another.
Silver linings to the pandemic have so far been few, but the past six months have been busy for those who work at CTC, Huskey said. There’s been a fair amount of remodeling of the lobby and bathrooms. The aging, creaky stage was rebuilt in the spring, and lighting has also been upgraded.
Along with renovations to the facility, CTC has also added a new teen program, and like many companies accustomed to live events, the theater is making efforts to create film and video offerings, and there are educational opportunities for youth to get involved with that end of things.
“All of our programs right now are FREE,” Huskey said. “We get a big draw from that from the teens, and it’s been pretty awesome. We’ve had some school teachers who come in and help us teach, also. So it’s been pretty exciting, the direction we’ve been going because of the pandemic. We’re just upward, upward, upward. Of all the sad stuff going on out there in the world, we’re on top of the world.”
