Tropicano IPA is a beer that was initially brewed in 2020 by Crux Fermentation Project, a taproom specialty built on a hop bill designed to evoke tropical fruits.
Recently, Crux canned Tropicano for the first time, and the release caught my eye for a second look, for a couple of reasons.
The first is that Crux labeled the brew a “tropical IPA,” which begs the question: Is tropical IPA a new substyle of the popular India pale ale category? Currently, the answer is no, although a growing number of craft breweries across the country are releasing beers with this designation.
Generally, these IPAs are brewed with hop varieties known for tropical fruit characteristics rather than spicy, herbal, piney, or resinous ones. Tropical fruit or juice may be added as well, though this seems to be less common. I reached out to Crux to find out if fruit or anything unusual was added to Tropicano.
“(The name is) simply based on the hops we used,” said head brewer Cam O’Connor via email. “We do use leaf hops in our hop back and dry hop in the fermenter.” But no fruit.
The other reason the beer piqued my interest is that it features an experimental hop known as HBC 586, a variety that has been gaining prominence over the past several years. It was developed by the Hop Breeding Company of Yakima, Washington, which aims to create pest- and disease-resistant commercial hop varieties.
Some of the hops developed over the years from the Hop Breeding Company may be familiar to craft beer drinkers, including Citra, Mosaic, and Sabro.
HBC 586’s descriptors include “mango, guava, lychee, citrus, with slight sulfur and herbal notes,” according to the company — a great choice for a tropically inspired ale.
“It seems to be a good hop for these kinds of IPAs. Nice clean tropical notes that come through well in the finished product,” O’Connor said. “It’s a potent hop! Think Mosaic without some of the dank that Mosaic can bring to a beer.” (Mosaic is popular in many IPAs, known for its berry, mango, and stone fruit character.)
Tropicano is a showcase for HBC 586; according to O’Connor, it makes up the majority of the hop bill in the beer, though it has lesser amounts of Sabro, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops as well to help boost the tropical impression. It’s 6.7% alcohol by volume and 50 IBUs.
Crux provided me with cans to sample and review.
It pours a golden color, bright and clear. The aroma is redolent with fruity notes of guava, lemongrass, dried mango, passion fruit, and a savory herbal greens character. I also detect a bit of earthiness and fruit peel, and I notice that as it warms, it smells fruitier, with perhaps some pineapple and papaya coming out.
The flavor has a fruit presence but I also find a savory, slightly spicy profile, with herbal notes and even some menthol. It’s a bit peppery, with an almost bitter berry character, some light crystallized sugar sweetness, and baked cracker malts. Light pineapple rind, mango peel, and citrus pith bring up the back.
There’s a nice line of bitterness which lingers throughout, and it finishes crisp and dry with a medium, soft malty body.
It’s not the first beer Crux has brewed using HBC 586; another recent release, Boss Battle IPA, was brewed in collaboration with Portland’s Level Beer and also includes the experimental hop.
If you wish to explore this new hop further, other local breweries have also worked with it, including Bevel Craft Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Wild Ride Brewing Company, Sunriver Brewing Company, and Boss Rambler Beer Club.
I asked O’Connor if Crux plans to brew other tropical IPAs.
“For sure. There are multiple experimental hops coming down the pipeline with attributes that fit these kinds of IPAs,” he said. “We just need to test them out a bit more and see how they are going to perform in the beer. And see how the customer likes them!”
