Even amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic restrictions, many breweries are still producing beer, which they are allowed to sell for off-premise consumption. Crux Fermentation Project is among those open and recently released three new packaged beers: Bubble Wrap Hazy IPA, Battlestar IPA, and Gypsy Coolship No. 2.
Bubble Wrap has been the brewery’s top selling draft beer at the tasting room for the past year. It joins the year-round package lineup in 12-ounce cans, offering a “dangerously delicious” hazy IPA with juicy, tropical flavors, according to the press release.
Battlestar IPA is the first release in Crux’s seasonal 16-ounce can series for 2020. It blends Mosaic hops from America and Galaxy hops from New Zealand for an intensely fruity yet balanced IPA.
It’s the Gypsy Coolship No. 2 which is the most intriguing of the trio. It is the second in Crux’s series of experimental, spontaneously-fermented beers, drawing inspiration from the wild lambic-style beers of Belgium. The key word in the name is “coolship,” which is a broad, open-top vessel used for cooling wort (unfermented beer).
Before the invention of refrigeration, coolships cooled the wort down to yeast-friendly temperatures. The shallow flat vessels resemble brownie pans, and provide a large surface area for the hot liquid to cool. Because they are open to the air, airborne wild yeasts and bacteria settle on the exposed liquid and begin to ferment it—hence the term “spontaneous fermentation.”
Crux built its coolship in 2018 and brewed the first beer with it in December of that year. The brewery parked the coolship on its tasting room lawn and let it sit overnight, allowing the local microflora to inoculate the wort. The base style of beer was a grisette, a low alcohol farmhouse-style of ale, and after aging in wine barrels for several months, the resulting Gypsy Coolship No. 1 was a crisp, light beer with a hint of funk and tartness.
For No. 2, Crux worked with the Deschutes Land Trust to spend a night in the Metolius Preserve forest. “The Deschutes Land Trust was kind enough to partner with us on Gypsy Coolship No. 2, allowing us to camp out on the south trailhead of the Metolius Preserve for this,” marketing manager Jason Randles said via email. “It is a beautiful area with trails most folks I don't think know exist.”
The goal was to expose the wort to a different micro ecosystem. The surrounding environment is a key element in this experimental series; different regions support different wild organisms which provide a local “terroir” to the finished beer.
For this forest beer, the brewery changed up the base recipe. “I think the closest base style would be an Imperial Amber Ale,” said head brewer Cam O’Connor via email. “Although this beer is much drier than an Imperial Amber would be.”
The brewers then “dry-hopped” with fir tips, flowers, and “other fun forest flavors,” according to the press release. After a night in the forest, the beer fermented and conditioned for nine months, finishing at 7.5 percent alcohol by volume.
As part of its partnership, one dollar from every bottle of Gypsy Coolship No. 2 sold will be donated to the Deschutes Land Trust, whose mission is “to work cooperatively with landowners to conserve land for wildlife, scenic views and local communities.” Crux had been hoping to host a release event with the organization but had to cancel plans due to the coronavirus restrictions.
The brewery provided me with samples of these news beers, and I shared the 750 milliliter bottle of Coolship with my wife.
It looks like an amber ale, with a color ranging from orange when held up to light to a light brown. The aroma offers up earthy notes of forest floor along with a farmhouse funkiness and light tartness; my wife detected apricot and stone fruit prominently in both aroma and flavor.
The taste reflects its origin and ingredients with more forest floor character reminiscent of loam, pine needles, and some pine resin. There is a wild yeast flavor that I associate with Belgian wood-aged styles, a bit of barnyard funk with a dry alcohol spiciness that can come off slightly solvent-like. I find it complex and interesting, with a distinctive profile and dry finish.
I’d consider Gypsy Coolship No. 2 a must-try for fans of wild, spontaneously-fermented beers. Bottles are available to-go at the tasting room now. And Crux is already working on No. 3 in the series. “We brewed No. 3 the week before Christmas and took it out to D&D Ranch near Smith Rock to let it cool and collect those microorganisms,” O’Connor said. No word yet on when that will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.