Crux Fermentation Project celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, and released an accompanying 10th Anniversary IPA for its Cruxapalooza celebration in June. In November, the brewery released another specialty beer observing its decennial, Tough Love Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout.
Tough Love was first brewed four months after Crux opened, and was released in 2013 after aging in Kentucky bourbon barrels for about six months. I contacted founder and brewmaster Larry Sidor, who retired this year from day-to-day operations, to ask about the beer’s origins.
“The vision from the start was to make Tough Love every year,” Sidor said via email. Part of Crux’s Banished series of barrel-aged brews, Tough Love has returned annually as part of the company’s winter lineup.
The beer didn’t have a name at first; that came later, after a difficult brew day.
“The name came from how hard it was to brew,” Sidor said. “We originally brewed it on a small brewhouse and aged it above the hop harvest room in the pub.”
That small brewhouse is well suited for brewing German beer styles, for instance, but it gets tricky when brewing much stronger ones. According to a blog post on the company’s website, when brewing Tough Love, “Everything took longer to make. It took three times the amount of time just to get through the brewhouse. It took five hours to strain the lauter tun because (it was) so thick.”
The recipe has remained largely the same. It starts out with a base of dark roasted malts, malted rye, and oak-smoked wheat, and then spices are added, including vanilla bean, brewers licorice, and cherry bark. In later years, molasses was incorporated into the brew.
The barrel aging process has improved over time as well; initially, the barrels were stored at the pub.
“Later on we purchased an ocean container and aged it under climate-controlled conditions,” Sidor said. “Once we built our new brewery in 2015, Tough Love was brewed on our new brewhouse and aged in (a) climate controlled cellar.” The beer is aged in the barrels for up to a year.
The beer has gotten stronger over the years. Originally 11.5% alcohol by volume, the strength rose to 14% in 2020.
This 10th anniversary edition of Tough Love is also 14% alcohol by volume with 70 IBUs. Crux provided me with a bottle to review.
In the glass it pours black, viscous, and oily, with dark chestnut brown highlights around the edges and a tan head of dense, lacy foam. The aroma is a bit like a tiered cake, with rich layers of dark chocolate, ganache, Turkish coffee, vanilla, chocolate syrup, warming bourbon, burnt caramel, and dried fruits revealing themselves.
The flavor is equally complex, with dark roasty notes and the barest hint of smoke, a blooming heat of spicy bourbon, dark chocolate, and coffee liqueur. With subsequent sips, there’s the syrupy character of molasses, vanilla, oak, dark chocolate truffles and some boozy heat. The mouthfeel is full-bodied but not thick, finishing with roasted flavors and alcohol warmth.
Overall, I find it to be an accomplished beer with many elements that have their own threads, yet all of it weaves together seamlessly. It’s one you can drink now, but it would also age quite well.
On how Tough Love has evolved over the years, Sidor said, “I would claim that every year, Tough Love is getting better. We always learn something from the previous batch and apply it to the next one.”
If you’re looking for any last-minute Christmas gifts, Tough Love is available on draft at the Crux tasting room as well as in wax-dipped bottles.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
