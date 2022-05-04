Enrolled Klamath Tribes member Gabriann “Abby” Hall will give a free presentation on the history of Indian boarding schools from noon to 1 p.m. May 12 at Crook County Library, 175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville.

The event, "Truth, Reckoning, and Healing: A History of Indian Boarding Schools," will be held in the Broughton Room, and will cover more than 100 years of boarding school history and experiences, combining history and oral storytelling gleaned through Hall's research as well as first-hand interviews with boarding school survivors.

The event is free and open to all. Contact: 541-447-7978.

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

