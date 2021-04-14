Crook County Library, in partnership with Legal Aid Services of Oregon, will present two legal aid mini-series in April and May.
Attorneys from Legal Aid Services of Oregon will present a two-part virtual program on landlord/tenant issues at 6 p.m. April 22 and 29.
In May, LASO will do a two-part virtual program on family law issues. The programs will take place at 6 p.m. May 20 and 27.
The online programs will be hosted via WebEx. No registration is required, and the series are free to the public. Contact: crooklib.org or facebook.com/crookcountylibrary.
