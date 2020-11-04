Portland mystery writer April Henry has an interesting website, full of tabs, nooks and crannies to pull in readers. Under her “Bio” tab, for instance, you’ll find short essays with inviting titles such as “My great-grandfather, the Killer,” “10 reasons I love kung fu” and “Roald Dahl made me a writer.” The “Matilda” author may have made a writer out of Henry, who still has the postcard he sent her in 1972, but whoever broke into her first Portland apartment, an incident she covers in an essay titled ”Why I write about scary things,” led Henry to write the kinds of books she’s been authoring since she first saw publication in the ‘90s. Today, Henry is an award-winning, New York Times Bestselling author who’s been writing full time since quitting her day job on Feb. 1, 2008 — another of the scariest days in her life.
Henry grew up in Medford and was reading by age 3 (according to her parents), and is the author of some 25 novels, including teen mysteries including “The Lonely Dead,” “The Night She Disappeared” and her most recent, “The Girl in the White Van.” She’s also penned a number of books for adults, including the “Mia Quinn” and “Claire Montrose” series.
Henry will visit Crook County Schools virtually Monday and Tuesday, culminating in a public event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The events are being put on by the Crook County Library.
Henry talked to GO! Magazine about her work and that inciting incident in her first apartment. The piece on her writing inspiration has a slightly different title once you click through to it, “Why I Write about Girls in Bad Situations,” followed by a warning in parentheses: “This is a scary story!”
It IS a scary story, even if it begins with her doing the Jane Fonda workout. As she writes, “In 1982, everyone was doing Jane Fonda exercises, and I was no exception.”
Her apartment was in a building that backed up to a highway and had a retaining wall immediately behind it, so close that no one bothered with curtains, especially not a broke recent college grad.
“That night, as I did my donkey kicks, I heard rustling from the back,” she writes. “Raccoons, I figured. Then I turned off all the lights, went into the bathroom, stripped, and got into the shower. As I got my hair wet, I heard another noise. A rusty-sounding squeal. It sounded like someone forcing open my kitchen window.”
She threw on her leotard and called out, “Who’s in my kitchen?”
No one replied, but she could hear a man breathing, she writes. She wasted no more time awaiting a further reply. Still soaking wet, she pulled on her leotard and bolted by the kitchen, out the front door and banged on her neighbor Howard’s door.
“I think I woke him up,” she said. “He was in these tiny bikini briefs, and I’m, like, in this soaking-wet leotard because I had put it on directly from the shower. He had been smoking pot. He called 911, and then he ran around waving his arms and opening his windows, trying to get the smell to go away.”
When the police showed up, “They’re kind of looking at us because we looked weird,” she said. “It was a very surreal experience.”
When the cops inspected her apartment, they heard a thump in her bedroom. They drew their guns, but it was only her cat that emerged — a brief moment of levity.
“The cops asked me to look through my apartment to find what was missing. I was a poor college student. I didn’t own a lot for someone to take,” she writes. “But all my dishtowels were missing. I thought this was funny. ‘Why not take my salt shaker?’ I said to one of the cops. ‘Or my pancake turner?’”
“’Ma’am,’ he said, ‘he was planning on tying you up with them.’”
The piece concludes with her recognizing her good luck, and explaining “that if something really bad ever happened to me, I would figure out something clever and save myself.”
“I only tell that story sometimes at high schools, never middle schools,” Henry said, “It was very frightening. I am super lucky that I did not end up murdered.”
“I didn’t draw the connection to it for a long time,” she said. “I think what happened was, by being in a situation that could so easily have resulted in me dying, I think it made it so that every time I saw a story about some girl who was kidnapped from an ATM or an escaped prisoner breaks into her apartment or something, I think, ‘Wow, what if that were me. Would I be able to think of anything clever? Would I survive it? So all those stories, if I would see one, it would set up kind of putting myself in their shoes situation.”
