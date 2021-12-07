Eggnog, like pumpkin spice, is fast becoming a classic flavor that’s expanded beyond its original concoction. You can find eggnog beer, milkshakes and a variety of cocktails and coffee drinks.
When it comes to eggnog, there are two camps: lovers and haters. The thought of adding raw eggs to a drink has many turning up their noses. There’s no need to think about that when ordering an eggnog drink at most places these days. Bars and coffee shops often use a pre-made eggnog like the ones you find at the grocery store — in Bend that’s usually Eberhard’s Dairy Products eggnog.
To help narrow down your eggnog drink choices, we focused on lattes. Since Starbucks quietly pulled the item off its menu this year, below are a few Central Oregon spots where you can find this seasonal favorite.
1. The Sparrow Bakery (2748 NW Crossing Drive, Bend): On the menu is an eggnog chai latte and eggnog latte. I stopped in to sample the traditional eggnog latte. The first few sips were a delight to the senses, with the sprinkle of nutmeg added on top permeating the aroma. The latte was not heavy, like the traditionally made eggnog. It had a festive flavor that was not overpowering. Since it was on the lighter side, no need to budget for those extra calories.
2. Fika Sisters Coffeehouse (201 E Sun Ranch Drive, Suite C, Sisters): One of our readers pointed to this Sisters coffee shop for THE place to get an eggnog latte. Their egg nog latte has been so popular with customers, they have had to order more and more from Eberhard’s Old Fashion Egg Nog each week, even making additional trips to the store to keep the festive favorite in stock. You may opt for a full eggnog latte for an extra $1.00, or a latte made with half eggnog and half the milk of your choice for an additional $0.75 on the cost of their standard latte.
3. Backporch Coffee Roasters (backporchcoffeeroasters.com): Backporch is serving up an eggnog latte along with several other seasonal drinks including a Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Mint Condition, a peppermint tea with vanilla, milk and honey. Their eggnog latte is a favorite among customers, and tastes “holidayesque,” according to the barista we spoke to. Backporch use Eberhard’s Old Fashioned Egg Nog and cut in half with the milk option of your choice. It costs an extra 75 cents on top of the cost of its standard latte prices.
4. Kevista Coffee (130 SW Century Dr, Bend): You’ll find an egg not latte and spicy chai nog topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon and graham cracker garnish for 50 cents more than regular lattes. Kevista will have eggnog on the menu as long as Eberhard’s is making it, usually until a little after New’s Years Day.
5. Strictly Organic (6 SW Bond St, Bend): Strictly Organic has an eggnog latte on the menu from mid-November till the end of December for just 25 cents more than the cost of a regular latte.
