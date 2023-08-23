Crater Lake Spirits’ Best Bloody Mary Ever competition invites Central Oregon bars and restaurants to compete for the title of Best Bloody Mary Ever.
Eight winners of the preliminary round will be considered by a panel of judges and an audience of spectators at the distillery’s downtown tasting room in Bend on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The judges include mixologist Tatiana Oberon, Bulletin food and drink reporter Janay Wright and Crater Lake representative Max Bendis. Contenders will be judged on presentation, taste and professionalism, with careful attention to the “wow” factor, creativity of ingredients, garnishes and consistency.
Tickets are $18 and include a free bloody mary sample from each competitor and the opportunity to cast a vote for people’s choice. Seating is first come first served, and guests are expected to arrive on time in order to guarantee a seat and samples.
The competition’s reigning champion will bring home a Best Bloody Mary Ever championship belt and money for a charity of choice. Visit the event website for an updated list of contenders.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
