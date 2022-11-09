When the tourists are away, that’s the best time for locals to play at Oregon Spirit Distillers.
The distillery is much more than a production facility, it’s also a spot to enjoy specialty cocktails, snacks and pick up a spirits-related gift for someone on your shopping list.
Oregon Spirit Distillers has a tantalizing cocktail menu and releases two new seasonal cocktails each month.
The “smashing pumpkins” cocktail ($12) was such a hit in October the distillery kept it in November. It’s mixed with Oregon Spirit bourbon, cinnamon, orgeat syrup, pumpkin spice and fresh lemon.
The bartender assured me the pumpkin cocktail wasn’t too sweet and explained that the syrup was made by Kathy Irwin, one of the owners at her sister company, Meadowland Syrup. Kathy and her husband, Brad Irwin, founded Oregon Spirit Distillers in 2009. It was Central Oregon’s first production still.
I veered away from the pumpkin cocktail and toward one of the November cocktail specials — the “apple of my eye” ($12). It was described as having the same apple essence as the “smashing pumpkins” cocktail.
The “apple of my eye” cocktail combined Oregon Spirit dry gin, raw apple juice, woodfired apple syrup and lemon. It was served in a short glass over a large square ice cube. A cinnamon stick resting on top offered a whiff of cinnamon over the warm apple flavors and citrus from the lemon.
Whether you tend to favor gin, whiskey or bourbon, Oregon Spirit Distillers will have a seasonal cocktail option to quench your thirst. If you’re looking for something more traditional, the classic old fashioned ($12) is the distillery’s most popular.
The distillery also offers an array of snacks including a warm pretzel ($8), popcorn chicken ($11) and a charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses served with crackers or gluten-free pretzels, almonds and dried apricots ($20).
A small note on the menu reads “Air Fryer > Deep Fryer.”
As an owner of an air fryer myself, I couldn’t agree more. I ordered the air-fried garlic parmesan Tater Tots ($10) which were dusted with garlic and grated parmesan cheese. The Tater Tots were served hot and fancifully presented on a white dish with two small square ramekins of ketchup and ranch dressing.
The distillery offers tours of its production process with 24 hours advance notice. The tour is $20 per person and includes a flight of whiskey ($13 value).
Service
The service was welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. Both bartenders were armed with a wealth of knowledge about the spirits and the business’s background.
Atmosphere
Inside the warm, inviting tasting room, which uses a mix of natural wood and iron to showcase the distillery’s spirits, there’s a satisfying, distinctive smell of barrel-aged whiskey. Next to the tasting room is a bottle shop with specialty products perfect for holiday gifts.
The distillery hosts an event each month. At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, it will host Succulents & Spirits. The event will allow participants to sip on cocktails while building dreamy succulent centerpieces for the Thanksgiving table.
More info
Location: 740 NE First St., Bend
Contact: 541-382-0002, oregonspiritdistillers.com
Fall/Winter Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday
Note: Distillery will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Price Range: $8-$20
Cuisine: Distillery
