Take some of Bob Wills’ western swing sound, throw in some bebop improvisation and top it off with cowboy costumes, and you’re on your way to understanding Cow Bop. Formed in the mid-2000s by jazz guitar master Bruce Forman, known for playing with such luminaries as Ray Brown and Freddie Hubbard as well as composing scores for Clint Eastwood films such as “Million Dollar Baby,” Cow Bop brings a swinging party, but with the nuance and precision you’d expect from working jazz musicians. The five-piece, self-described “cowberet” band will return to the Jazz at the Oxford stage at The Oxford Hotel for three shows Friday and Saturday. The group, which debuted at the Oxford in 2014, will also host a free music education workshop Saturday morning in the hotel.
Cow Bop: 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; $48 plus fees in advance;
Cow Bop music education workshop: 11:15 a.m. Saturday; free; Jazz at the Oxford, The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.
