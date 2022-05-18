Bevel Craft Brewing is best known for its hop-forward ales with a lineup of beers dominated by IPAs and hoppy pales. It’s not all hops, however; a handful of other styles rotate through the taps, and one of the more interesting — and perhaps unexpected — is the brewery’s Courtesy Violation Sour.
Courtesy Violation is a dry-hopped kettle sour, which means that the unfermented wort is soured in the kettle overnight with a culture of lactobacillus bacteria before boiling.
This is the organism that produces lactic acid, also responsible for yogurt, sauerkraut, and sourdough bread.
Kettle souring has become a favored practice for many sour beer brewers; it maintains a relatively clean brewery and minimizes the chance of infections from the types of wild organisms and cultures used in other souring methods. Adding pure lactobacillus culture directly to the wort is a common method to start this process; some brewers have even used live-culture yogurt to kickstart it.
At Bevel, owner and head brewer Nate Doss follows a more traditional method. “The lacto culture used in Courtesy Violation is house made from a process I was taught by a mentor of mine. The process uses English malted barley and an incubator to help propagate the culture which is then pitched into the wort while still in the kettle,” he said via email.
Though more time-consuming, this method relies on lactobacillus bacteria naturally present on the grain. “We are trying to get the natural lacto from the grain husk,” confirmed Doss. “It’s cool because I can order different grain from different places and see changes in the culture.”
Courtesy Violation is based on a beer Doss first brewed in collaboration with Radius Brewing Company and Prairie Artisan Ales in 2018. “The beer is very close to the original collaboration, with a few tweaks to make it our own,” said Doss. “The crews from Radius and Prairie are tremendous brewers and without that project I would have never had the confidence to attempt my own version.”
The latest version of Courtesy Violation is a variation that swaps fruit for the dry hopping; Doss infused the brew with passion fruit puree for a tropical experience. The fruit was sourced from Oregon Fruit Products, which specializes in brewing-ready fruit purees, and 80 pounds of it was added to the seven barrel batch (approximately a third of a pound per gallon).
Passion fruit tends to play well with sour ales, offering up complementary sweet, tart, and tangy flavors. I was curious to find out how it paired with Bevel’s Courtesy Violation so I picked up a crowler to taste for myself.
It pours a murky golden-orange in the glass, not unlike unfiltered fruit juice. The first thing I noticed was the fragrance, a bright, tart, fresh burst of passion fruit that is full of tropical juice notes along with some apricot and lychee. A bit of herbal-citrus hop aroma underlies the fruit.
The flavor offers up a blend of tart notes, fruit peel, earthy grains, and some hop bitterness.
The fruit is present but it’s not as pervasive as in the aroma, with elements of passion fruit, green berries, light peach, and peach pit character. There’s a bit of Cream of Wheat toastiness in the body and the juiciness softens as it warms, taking on something of a POG (passion fruit, orange, guava) quality.
It’s an interesting departure from the brewery’s regular lineup of hoppy brews. I asked Doss about the inspiration behind the Courtesy Violation beers, and this passion fruit variant in particular.
“The inspiration simply came from our drive to experiment and push ourselves to places we have never been,” he said. “I told my fellow brewer Mitch to pick a fruit and we tried it.
We love the dry hopped version but wanted to try something new.”
The tart and tropical nature of the beer provides an interesting counterpoint to hops, well worth trying on your next visit to the brewery.
