Country chart-topper Chris Young will play Les Schwab Amphitheater on May 8.
The Tennessee-born singer-songwriter will play Bend as part of his Town Ain’t Big Enough summer tour, named for his recent single with singer Lauren Alaina. Scott McCreery and Payton Smith will also perform.
Tickets cost $65 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bit.ly/ChrisYoungBend2020 or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the same link (use password LOCAL). Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
Young, who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of singing competition “Nashville Star” in 2006, is known for No. 1 singles such as “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “The Man I Want to Be” and “Think of You.” His seventh studio album, “Raised on Country,” is due out later this year.
