There’s a four-concert series that runs from now through early October in Central Oregon, and it doesn’t seem to have a name unless you count the title sponsor, which is Kendall Toyota of Bend.
The four concerts in the series will happen in three different venues: the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond, and Oregon Spirit Distillers and the Century Center in Bend.
The last of the concerts is the great, tradition-minded Canadian country singer-songwriter Colter Wall on Oct. 8. That one’s already sold out. Tickets seem to still be available for country-rock act The Allman Betts Band on Sept. 8 and country singer Granger Smith on Aug. 26.
But first, this nomadic, unnamed, twang-minded series will kick off Thursday with veteran country hit-maker Justin Moore, who is from a tiny town in Arkansas and once went on a tour of Walmarts, playing acoustic sets. The guy has scored a bunch of No. 1 hits over the past dozen years or so, including “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”
Justin Moore: $50; 7 p.m. Thursday; Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com.
